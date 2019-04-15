Home Cities Bengaluru

Muggers attack auto driver, escape with vehicle 

Three muggers disguised as passengers asked an autorickshaw driver to take them to Shivajinagar from Govindapura.

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
BENGALURU: Three muggers disguised as passengers asked an autorickshaw driver to take them to Shivajinagar from Govindapura. After the driver drove them to Narayana Pillai street in Shivajinagar and turned back to check the fare on the meter, the trio threatened him at knife-point. 
When the driver tried to retort, the muggers attacked him with a dagger and stole his mobile, wallet and cash before escaping. The injured driver is Moheen Khan, 28, from Ramakrishna Hegde Nagar. 

Khan, in his complaint, told police that on April 10, around 8 am, he was on his way to Cantonment Railway Station. Near Govindapura, three people asked him to drop them to Shivajinagar.

From Shivajinagar, the gang directed the auto to Narayana Pillai street. They then brought out daggers and asked Khan to part with his valuables. When the driver said he did not have anything, they asked for his mobile phone. Khan refused again, when one of them slit his throat, another hit Khan on his head with a dagger, while the third hit him on his back.

They pulled Khan out of the vehicle, checked his pockets, robbed his wallet containing `1,000 in cash, mobile phone and ID cards. The gang then sped away with his autorickshaw bearing the registration number, KA-03-AC-8251. 

Khan went to Bowring Hospital and was treated for injuries. Later, he went to Commercial Street police and filed a complaint. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up the case under IPC section 397, and are making efforts to nab the trio.” 

Khan said the miscreants were aged between 20-25 years and spoke in Urdu and Kannada. We are analysing CCTV camera footage to gather clues on the miscreants, the officer added.

Trio assaults auto driver over fare
Bengaluru: In another case, a group of three had taken an autorickshaw to Kalasipalya from Netkalappa Circle in Basavangudi, made the driver take several detours, and made him wait 3 hours too. On returning to Netkalappa Circle, the driver asked them to pay up, but the trio got into an argument with the driver over the fare and ended up assaulting him with beer bottles before escaping. The injured driver is Suresh (34), from Avalahalli. 

