College produces 9 toppers in arts, officials smell foul play

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nine of the ten state toppers in the Arts stream belongs to Indu Independent PU College from Ballari district. This has raised many eyebrows within the department. Officials have alleged that the college does not offer English and Economics which are considered ‘tough’. “The college prefers subjects like Statistics, Telugu, Sanskrit and physical education, which are easy to score,” said K Thimmappa, deputy director for PUE department, Ballari.

Since 2015, the college has been producing at least two toppers every year. This year, it has broken all its records.

When contacted, principal Veerabhadrappa HN said, “There are over 16 languages offered from the department and students are free to chose. If you look at the employment rate of our students, most of our students got placed in government sectors, especially the police department.”