Dental students assaulted after midnight movie in Bengaluru

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old dental student and her male friend (a medical student) were attacked by a gang in JP Nagar. The duo was on their way home after watching a movie in a mall.

According to the complaint filed by Komal Singh, 20, a resident of Kumarswamy Layout, her friend Mayank Saxena, 23, has been seriously injured in the attack. The woman however managed to escape from the attackers. Whether the attackers wanted to rob them or wanted to target Komal is being investigated by the JP Nagar police.

Komal is a student of Dayanada College of Dental Science and Mayank is studying in KS Hegde college in Mangaluru. The two of them, who have come from Bihar, have been friends for the last three years.

On Mayank’s trip to the city, he met Komal on Saturday before going for shopping. They then went to Central Mall in Marenahalli of JP Nagar to watch a movie.

After watching the movie, at around 12.30 am, they decided to rent a bike. When the bike was booked, seeing that it was 1.2 km from the mall, the duo decided to walk till the point.

When they were on 25th main, LIC Colony in JP Nagar first phase, a silver-coloured Maruthi Swift DZire tried overtaking them. The two of them allowed the car to pass. But a few minutes later, the car returned and blocked the road.

Four persons carrying lethal weapons got down from the car. While two of them caught Komal, the other two attacked Mayank with the weapons.

Komal told the police that before the gang could harm her, she raised an alarm and managed to escape from the two who held her. She ran into a nearby apartment, screaming for help.

Within 10 minutes she got a call from Mayank saying he was rushed to Rajshekar Hospital by passers-by who saw him lying in a pool of blood, and asked her to go to the hospital. Komal rushed to the hospital to find Mayank seriously injured in his abdomen. He was taken to the ICU for treatment.

An investigating officer said, according to Komal, the attackers were aged between 20 and 25 years. They were a gang of five people, but neither Komal nor Mayank got a chance to note the registration number of the gang’s vehicle.

“The attackers have not robbed the duo. We don’t know whether the attack was to rob the valuables or to target Komal, as they were found outside at midnight. A case of attempt to murder, outraging modesty of a woman, rioting, and unlawful assembly has been taken up and investigations are underway.”