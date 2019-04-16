Funeral robber lands in police net

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Avalahalli police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old burglar who targeted houses where deaths took place, by taking advantage of their grief. The police have recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 27 lakh from him. With his arrest, they were able to crack at least nine other similar cases.

The accused has been identified as Muniraj, a resident of Srirampura, who ran a petty shop and used to visit houses of bereaved families to make and provide bier, the frames on which a coffin or a corpse is placed before burial or cremation, or on which the dead are carried on their last journey.

While at these houses, he would observe the movement of the family and when the body was shifted to the graveyard or crematorium, he would pose as a guest to gain entry into the house and escape with valuables. Similar incidents were reported in Hosakote, Avalahalli, Nelamangala and Madanayakanahalli and during investigations, the police realised that these families were robbed when someone in the house died.

A special team was formed to nab the accused. The police examined CCTV footage from several houses and determined his movements on a two-wheeler. On one occasion, Muniraj, who was almost in the police net, gave them the slip despite a 10-km-chase. Based on a tip-off, Muniraj was finally nabbed in TC Palya where he was on his way to sell gold bangles stolen from one of his victim’s houses.