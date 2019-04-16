Home Cities Bengaluru

Funeral robber lands in police net

Avalahalli  police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old burglar who targeted houses where deaths took place, by taking advantage of their grief.

Published: 16th April 2019 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Avalahalli  police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old burglar who targeted houses where deaths took place, by taking advantage of their grief. The police have recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 27 lakh from him. With his arrest, they were able to crack at least nine other similar cases.

The accused has been identified as Muniraj, a resident of Srirampura, who ran a petty shop and used to visit houses of bereaved families to make and provide bier, the frames on which a coffin or a corpse is placed before burial or cremation, or on which the dead are carried on their last journey.

While at these houses, he would observe the movement of the family and when the body was shifted to the graveyard or crematorium, he would pose as a guest to gain entry into the house and escape with valuables. Similar incidents were reported in Hosakote, Avalahalli, Nelamangala and Madanayakanahalli and during investigations, the police realised that these families were robbed when someone in the house died. 

A special team was formed to nab the accused. The police examined CCTV footage from several houses and determined his movements on a two-wheeler. On one occasion, Muniraj, who was almost in the police net, gave them the slip despite a 10-km-chase. Based on a tip-off, Muniraj was finally nabbed in TC Palya where he was on his way to sell gold bangles stolen from one of his victim’s houses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp