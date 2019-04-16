Gang of four held for robbing on pretext of offering drop service

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Byatarayanapura police on Monday arrested a gang of four men who were robbing people on the pretext of offering a drop. Two weeks ago they kidnapped and robbed an employee of a MNC, when he came from Kerala.

The arrested are identified as Abdul Suleman, 24, Khalandar, 19, Saleem Pasha, 23, and Abdul Sahil, 20. They are residents of Chandra Layout. The gang was earlier active in Kengeri, Kodigehalli and Maddur, and four similar cases have been solved with their arrest.

A senior police officer said that they had gathered details of the car. Its owner, Mukub Salukkar, revealed the names of the accused. They had hired the car on a monthly rental basis of Rs 20,000. The police conducted a search in the houses of the accused and recovered gold and other valuables.