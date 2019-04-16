Home Cities Bengaluru

GP member hacked to death

Lakshminarayan recently joined BJP after quitting JD(S), cops probe all angles

Published: 16th April 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lakshminarayan (40), a gram panchayat member, was hacked to death by a group of men in Madanayakanahalli, in north Bengaluru, around 2.30pm Monday. Property dispute is said to be the motive, and police gathered details of the suspects soon after the incident came to light. 

Tension prevailed in the village for a while after relatives and followers of the deceased staged a protest to demand the immediate arrest of the accused.A police officer who is on the case said Lakshminarayan, a resident of Machohalli, had recently joined BJP, after quitting the JD(S). Police, therefore, initially assumed this to be a political killing.

Lakshminarayan

However, preliminary investigations revealed that Harish, a local, had encroached upon government land four years ago, and Lakshminarayan had protested against it after gathering details through RTI and stopping Harish from building a shed in the premises. 

Since then, Harish had become inimical towards Lakshminarayan. Around 2.30pm, he was moving in the area when five men came in a vehicle, dragged him inside the playground of a government school, and hacked him to death. Villagers alerted police, while the accused managed to flee. The body was shifted to Victoria Hospital for postmortem, and will be handed over to the family on Tuesday. 

Madanayakanahalli police are probing the case from all angles, including political rivalry, and are looking out for Ramesh, Kumar and Harish who are the prime suspects.

Police have obtained CCTV footage, and a special team has been formed to nab the accused. 
Vijayamma, a villager, told police that Harish claimed the land belonged to his 
grandfather, an ex-serviceman. But the tahsildhar verified the land details and found the land to belong to the government. 

Harish and his gang were following Lakshminarayan for three months. Considered to be a kind and friendly person, Lakshminarayan also fought to stave off land grabbers and encroachers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp