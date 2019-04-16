Hit by volleyball, women thrash children

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old homemaker and her two children were assaulted by a group of four women, after a volleyball that the children were playing with, hit one of the women who was walking by.

The women allegedly thrashed the children and when the mother rushed to their rescue, they turned their ire on her too. The mother and the children were assaulted in Hoysala Nagar.

The victim, Shilpa Sree, has filed a complaint with the police against her neighbours Sarojamma, Shashi, Jayalakshmamma and Sakshi. All of them are aged between 35 and 40 years and live in Hoysala Nagar itself.

The incident occurred on April 11, around 2 pm. Shilpa’s eight year-old son, nine-year-old daughter and a few other children were playing volleyball near their house. The ball accidentally hit Sarojamma, who was passing by. Sarojamma started beating Shilpa’s son and asked them to stop playing in the residential area. Shilpa witnessed the assault on her son and rushed to his rescue.

Shilpa’s husband, Mahadev, said, “Sarojamma caught my wife by her hair. Soon the other three women joined Sarojamma and assaulted my wife. When she was at the police station she became unconscious

and was immediately taken to a hospital. The doctors told her the injuries on her head and abdomen were severe.” An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case against the four women and are investigating. Sarojamma always objected to children playing in the area.”