Bengaluru man murders colleague for ‘disrespecting’ him, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mahalakshmi Layout police have arrested a 33-year-old man, who had escaped after allegedly murdering his colleague in January for not 'treating him with respect'.

The accused has been identified as Manohar Premchand Verma, and he hails from Uttar Pradesh. He had allegedly murdered Ramesh on January 15.

Both of them were working at an interior decoration shop in Laggere and were living in Chowdeshwarinagar. On January 17, the shop owner, Lokesh, went to Ramesh's house and found him murdered. Ramesh's body was beginning to decompose, and Lokesh informed the police.

"Ramesh's roommates had escaped after his death. On questioning them, they revealed that they were consuming alcohol at Ramesh's room on January 15. They said Verma had picked up a fight with Ramesh. He hit Ramesh with an iron rod and stabbed him with a beer bottle," the police said.

"Based on their information, Verma was traced and arrested. He has confessed to the crime," the police added.