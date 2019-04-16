Home Cities Bengaluru

Mystery shrouds attack on woman home guard

A mysterious attack on a woman home guard has the police running around in circles, looking for a clue as there are no signs of forced entry or of anything being stolen.

Published: 16th April 2019

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mysterious attack on a woman home guard has the police running around in circles, looking for a clue as there are no signs of forced entry or of anything being stolen. On April 12, 46-year-old Girija, was fast asleep when she woke up at 1.30 am to find her bed covered in blood. 

Shocked at the injury, she lost consciousness and woke up only in the morning when her neighbours rushed her to the hospital. Girija is a resident of Hoysala Nagar and lives alone after her husband passed away recently. She is out of danger but has sustained head injuries. 

With no obvious motive for the brutal attack, the police investigators are yet to figure out the reason for the attack. While the door was not locked, it was closed, Girija, who works with the Byatarayanapura police, told the investigators.

According to her complaint, on Friday night, she slept around 11.30pm as she was posted on security duty at the Gali Anjaneyaswamy temple on Ramnavami. Around 1.30am. She woke up and noticed the blood on her bed and realised she was bleeding from several injuries on her head. Unable to get up, she collapsed into her bed again, only to wake up on Saturday morning, unable to move. 

Her neighbour Shashi Kumar, who came to her house around 8 am, found Girija in a pool of blood. He called an ambulance and rushed her to the hospital. “She claims that she does not remember anything after she ate dinner on Friday night and slept,” an investigating officer said. “She is not saying anything about who she is close to or persons she might have had a dispute with,” the officer added. 

The police have taken up a case of trespassing and causing hurt by dangerous weapons and are investigating. “We are verifying her call records and comparing the tower location of suspects. After she recovers we will record her statement again,” the officer said. 

