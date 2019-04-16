Home Cities Bengaluru

Swimmer emphasises need to move from fear to fitness

Growing up, Nisha Millet never got time to attend birthday parties and lost a lot of friends due to all the time she had to devote to swimming classes and studies.

By Dia Rekhi
BENGALURU: Growing up, Nisha Millet never got time to attend birthday parties and lost a lot of friends due to all the time she had to devote to swimming classes and studies. According to the Olympian swimmer and Arjuna awardee, every millisecond counts while swimming. At a recent ‘Meet and Greet’, Millet spoke about the health benefits of swimming, the importance of learning swimming at a young age, reasons behind choosing swimming and more.

“In life, there are enough opportunities to attend parties. Students should study through the year and not leave everything to the last minute. Schools should be understanding towards sportspersons and give some leeway, like coming a bit late to class from practice,” she said. 

She emphasised the importance of a good coach and urged parents to leave the training to a coach they trust. “Most swimmers are good students because they can concentrate better, and those who train realise the value of time and are more disciplined.

Even today, my friends say nothing has changed in me. I still smell like chlorine, my hair is always wet and my work wear is a swimsuit, and it is a great feeling! Making a business out of sport is a huge opportunity as there are so many ex-swimmers who are working to improve swimming standards.” 
Millet also spoke about the importance of taking up swimming not just professionally but for a healthy mind and body too. 

Comments

