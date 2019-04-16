This year’s PU-ii pass percentage: first class

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With overall pass percentage of 61.73, several records were broken this year in second year pre-university courses (PUC) results. The state department of pre-university education recorded its best results in 2019— the highest ever pass percentage since its inception in 1972.

In 2017-2018, the pass percentage was recorded at 59.56 per cent. Till 2014, it had not crossed 60 per cent.

Results for the examinations held between March 1 and 18 this year were announced on Monday. The results are available online at www.pue.kar.nic.in and the same will be announced at respective colleges on Tuesday morning.

Top officials of the department attributed the achievement to the students and to the academic year which began early last year. “All the credit goes to students who put their efforts and studied well,” said C Shikha, director, PUE department.

SR Umashankar, principal secretary of primary and secondary education department, said, “Early commencement of academic year and classes during Dasara vacation for government college students also yielded results.”