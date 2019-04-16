Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Traffic department relies more on technology to fine violators

Over 8 lakh cases were registered in the first two months this year with the help of CCTV cameras

Published: 16th April 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Automated issuing of fines for violation of traffic rules has begun to gain momentum in the city, with over eight lakh cases registered in the first two months this year with the help of CCTV cameras. The total amount of fine collected in a month is also twice of that received last year.

There are more than 1,000 cameras recording traffic violations in the city, according to Traffic Management Centre. 

“We are bringing in over 5,000 CCTV cameras, which may take another year under the Smart City project. The increase in number of cases has come about because now we are making use of technology since we are understaffed,” P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said.

An increased focus on technology assumes significance since it helps the traffic police in its decongestion drive. Stopping vehicles on the side of the road for issuing challans results in obstruction for other vehicles on the roads, a senior traffic official stated.

“During peak hours, it is impossible for the police personnel to stop violators as it creates more jams. Instead, it is best to use technology and fine them on the spot during heavy traffic and focus on enforcement after peak hours,” the official told CE. 

Automated challans have been in existence since 2009, but the department wasn’t making optimal use of the technology earlier. However, there continues to be a flaw in the system. On an average, the fine amount collected is only `1 per violation. Every station has one constable in charge to visit the address in case the violator does not pay the fine at the court or online. 

“But if the address is wrong or changed, then whenever we catch them on the road, they will have to pay the fine there,” said a traffic inspector on condition of anonymity. The automated system works until the challans reach the address.

Ashish Verma, traffic and mobility expert, had earlier told CE that there are clear gaps in the system. For instance, residents do not necessarily change the registration of the vehicle once it is sold. Also, once the challan reaches the address, there is no mechanism to follow up on the payment of the fine.

And since the traffic police department is dependent on the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for their database, only vehicles registered with a Karnataka number plate are fined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Traffic Management Centre. CCTV

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp