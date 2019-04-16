Bengaluru: Traffic department relies more on technology to fine violators

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Automated issuing of fines for violation of traffic rules has begun to gain momentum in the city, with over eight lakh cases registered in the first two months this year with the help of CCTV cameras. The total amount of fine collected in a month is also twice of that received last year.

There are more than 1,000 cameras recording traffic violations in the city, according to Traffic Management Centre.

“We are bringing in over 5,000 CCTV cameras, which may take another year under the Smart City project. The increase in number of cases has come about because now we are making use of technology since we are understaffed,” P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said.

An increased focus on technology assumes significance since it helps the traffic police in its decongestion drive. Stopping vehicles on the side of the road for issuing challans results in obstruction for other vehicles on the roads, a senior traffic official stated.

“During peak hours, it is impossible for the police personnel to stop violators as it creates more jams. Instead, it is best to use technology and fine them on the spot during heavy traffic and focus on enforcement after peak hours,” the official told CE.

Automated challans have been in existence since 2009, but the department wasn’t making optimal use of the technology earlier. However, there continues to be a flaw in the system. On an average, the fine amount collected is only `1 per violation. Every station has one constable in charge to visit the address in case the violator does not pay the fine at the court or online.

“But if the address is wrong or changed, then whenever we catch them on the road, they will have to pay the fine there,” said a traffic inspector on condition of anonymity. The automated system works until the challans reach the address.

Ashish Verma, traffic and mobility expert, had earlier told CE that there are clear gaps in the system. For instance, residents do not necessarily change the registration of the vehicle once it is sold. Also, once the challan reaches the address, there is no mechanism to follow up on the payment of the fine.

And since the traffic police department is dependent on the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for their database, only vehicles registered with a Karnataka number plate are fined.