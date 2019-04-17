Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: ACP, three inspectors transferred after complaints of support to politicians, favouritism

An assistant commissioner of police and three police inspectors have been transferred following several complaints against them from the public.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

EVM voting

Electronic Voting Machines inside a polling station. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  An assistant commissioner of police and three police inspectors have been transferred following several complaints against them from the public. The allegations against these officers pertained to supporting the ruling party political leaders, investigating cases with vested interest, threatening complainants and supporting politicians.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar had recently ordered a joint inquiry committee comprising Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who recommended their transfers. The officers who have been transferred include assistant commissioner of police Raviprasad P of Yeshwanthpur sub-division, and police inspectors VT Srinivasa (Peenya police station), Shivareddy (Jnanabharati police station) and Mudduraj Y (Yeshwantpur police station).

Earlier, the CEO had asked the DG&IGP Neelamani Raju to conduct an inquiry on the officers. But they were given clean chit. Not convinced, the CEO had then referred the issue to a joint inquiry committee comprising IAS officer Shivayogi C Kalsad and IGP Roopa D Moudgil on April 12.

Kalsad and Moudgil completed the inquiry on April 15 and found that the officers were at fault. The report was submitted to the CEO, following which DG&IGP Neelamani N Raju transferred Ravi Prasad to CID, Shivareddy to state intelligence, Srinivas to CID and Mudduraj to Internal Security Division.

Moudgil recorded the statements of the witness, complainants and the accused officers. A report by public prosecutor against two officers was also collected. The duo officers found that in a case registered in Peenya police station, in which the public prosecutor had objected to bail for the accused, ACP Raviprasad and inspector Srinivasa had failed to arrest the accused who belongs to a political party. 

Raviprasad also registered a case against BJP party workers in 2018 in Jalahalli police station, while complaints filed by BJP were not registered.Mudduraj registered three cases against the BJP nominee, but his complaints were not taken up for investigation.The inquiry also found that all the four officers often accompanied the candidates of a particular party during campaigning, which in turn influenced voters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Indian Administrative Service

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp