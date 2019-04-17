Bengaluru: ACP, three inspectors transferred after complaints of support to politicians, favouritism

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An assistant commissioner of police and three police inspectors have been transferred following several complaints against them from the public. The allegations against these officers pertained to supporting the ruling party political leaders, investigating cases with vested interest, threatening complainants and supporting politicians.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar had recently ordered a joint inquiry committee comprising Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who recommended their transfers. The officers who have been transferred include assistant commissioner of police Raviprasad P of Yeshwanthpur sub-division, and police inspectors VT Srinivasa (Peenya police station), Shivareddy (Jnanabharati police station) and Mudduraj Y (Yeshwantpur police station).

Earlier, the CEO had asked the DG&IGP Neelamani Raju to conduct an inquiry on the officers. But they were given clean chit. Not convinced, the CEO had then referred the issue to a joint inquiry committee comprising IAS officer Shivayogi C Kalsad and IGP Roopa D Moudgil on April 12.

Kalsad and Moudgil completed the inquiry on April 15 and found that the officers were at fault. The report was submitted to the CEO, following which DG&IGP Neelamani N Raju transferred Ravi Prasad to CID, Shivareddy to state intelligence, Srinivas to CID and Mudduraj to Internal Security Division.

Moudgil recorded the statements of the witness, complainants and the accused officers. A report by public prosecutor against two officers was also collected. The duo officers found that in a case registered in Peenya police station, in which the public prosecutor had objected to bail for the accused, ACP Raviprasad and inspector Srinivasa had failed to arrest the accused who belongs to a political party.

Raviprasad also registered a case against BJP party workers in 2018 in Jalahalli police station, while complaints filed by BJP were not registered.Mudduraj registered three cases against the BJP nominee, but his complaints were not taken up for investigation.The inquiry also found that all the four officers often accompanied the candidates of a particular party during campaigning, which in turn influenced voters.