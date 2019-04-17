Home Cities Bengaluru

ATM card frauds top list of cyber crimes in Bengaluru  

Scams involving debit, credit cards comprise 200-300 cases per month, followed by cases of fradusters offering loans

Image of ATM cards used for representational purpose only.

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Over one-third of the whopping 9,000 cases that lie pending with the cyber crime police involve debit/credit card frauds, while the rest fall under the other 10 categories identified by the police. ATM card frauds comprise 200-300 cases per month on an average, followed by scams involving websites offering loans or second-hand purchase or sale of products. 

The Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) has also seen a rise in card skimming frauds and cheating on social media, with 431 and 77 cases, respectively, registered until April this year, as compared to the corresponding figures of 663 and 133 cases recorded during the entire last year. 

The perpetrators use various mechanisms to conduct the frauds. For instance, two foreigners nabbed by the police last year were trying to fix a card reader and a micro-camera in an ATM in Hegde Nagar. Their aim was to skim data from the debit/credit cards that customers would insert into the ATM, and use the information to carry out online transactions illegally and make counterfeit cards that can be swiped at retail outlets. 

The cyber crime police have been trying to keep pace with the rising number of complaints being lodged. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Girish S, the quality and speed of investigation will go up manifold and police personnel will be able to give more time per case once the eight Cyber, Economic, Narcotics (CEN) stations are set up in the city. 

“The CEN stations are expected to come into place within the next two months,” Girish told CE, adding that in each division, an inspector of a police station will be deployed as the Station House Officer (SHO) for the new CEN police station. This will be a temporary system until separate vacancies are created. Training will be provided to them before posting, Girish said.

The cyber crime police had also requested for new equipment such as laptops, which has been granted by the commissioner, and will be received next week, said M Chandrappa, police inspector in-charge of CCPS. “Also, all 20 of our staffers have completed level-1 training, and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has called for level-2 training,” Chandrappa added. 

