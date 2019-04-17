Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to get funds for emergencies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In case of any emergency or untoward incident, you may soon witness quick rectification work, as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to open an Escrow account to exclusively fund such works. The BBMP had decided to invest Rs 140 crore for road infrastructure works such as potholes, and realignment of flyovers and underpasses, immediate works of lakes at Rs 25 crore, rejuvenation of Storm Water Drains at Rs 25 crore and about Rs 200 crore for Sold Waste Management.

The BBMP which has taken up such a move for the first time, expects the initiative to start from June, after the upcoming general elections are over. Currently, the proposal has already been included in BBMP’s budget for 2019-20.

M R Venkatesh, engineer-in-chief, BBMP, said, “Whatever the amount proposed to be credited for the particular work will be utilised for the same purpose and in no manner it can be diverted for other purposes.

The decision has been taken up at the Chief Secretary level to ensure better maintenance and audit of existing infrastructure. Also, once it is credited to the escrow account there will be no need for us to wait for funds from the state government to take up immediate works. Along with this, we will also reserve 10 per cent of the money sanctioned under ward grants, which is Rs 2 crore for core areas and Rs 3 crore for newly-added areas,” he said.