Bengaluru techies expecting least increment: Survey

Bengaluru techies are expecting lower salary increments as compared to IT professionals in other cities this year, according to a survey by the career portal.

Published: 17th April 2019 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | Reuters)

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bengaluru techies are expecting lower salary increments as compared to IT professionals in other cities this year, according to a survey by the career portal. As many as 21 per cent of respondents in Bengaluru, called the Silicon Valley of India, expect hikes in the range of 0-10 per cent, while Delhi NCR saw 20 per cent people expecting increments on the lower side. IT professionals, however, told CE that the hike is usually around 8 per cent only.

The hike depends on the industry standard and the candidate’s performance, said Yogendra Trivedi, who has earlier worked in Mumbai and Pune. Disagreeing with the findings of the survey conducted by Shine.com, Trivedi said Bengaluru has provided him the best work environment as well as better hikes, and that is why he has been working in the city for a decade now.

“Bengaluru gives better opportunities and hikes. The market has grown here drastically,” Trivedi, who works in the IT security sphere, said, adding that if a candidate contributes to the company’s growth, it doesn’t shy from giving him or her an appropriate hike. 

A few firms, however, have given lower hikes this year, said Pranay Dubey, 31, who has been working in IT sector for a decade. Dubey revealed that he received a “normal” hike, which falls in the 6-8 per cent bracket, this year, and doesn’t see any issues in his company. 

Not everybody is satisfied though. Kumaraswamy A C said his firm has given much lower increments than expected, with many employees getting 0.5-2 per cent hike. Software, infrastructure, administration and networking are the worst affected departments, he added. Agreed Sampath Ramanujam, who said the IT sector isn’t doing well across the globe and hence, the hikes are low this year.

According to Ramanujam, who has been working in the industry for 15 years, the increments have been the lowest this year, averaging around 6 per cent instead of the usual 8-9 per cent. The reduction is due to the availability of ample resources in the market, he said, adding, “When I started my career, organisations considered their employees like diamonds. Now, we have lakhs of engineers graduating every year and unique skillsets are important.” 

The hike also varies according to the area of specialisation of the company, pointed out Smitha M S, saying that her company provides around 8 per cent hike on an average and it would be effective from July. “Service-based companies provide less hike than product-based ones,” she added.   

