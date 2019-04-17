Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops detain four suspects in murder case

Madanayakanahalli police detained four suspects following the murder of Gram Panchayat member Lakshminarayan, 43, who was killed in Machohalli on Monday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Madanayakanahalli police detained four suspects following the murder of Gram Panchayat member Lakshminarayan, 43, who was killed in Machohalli on Monday. Angry villagers blocked Magadi Road and Tumakuru Road to stage a protest, and traffic was thrown out of gear for about two hours.

A senior police officer said that based on information given by two eye witnesses, we have detained four of the suspects. Prime accused Harish, a businessman, has been absconding after the incident. “A special team went to his house in RT Nagar and his family denied to share any details. So we are searching for him in and around the city,” the officer added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Harish had filed two complaints, including atrocity case, against Lakshminarayan. “Harish had encroached a government land, and recently revenue officials demolished the fencing made around the encroached land. Upset over this, Harish hatched the plot to kill Lakshminayaran. We suspect that the killers might have taken contract killing by Harish,” police said. The autopsy was conducted on Tuesday. The body was handed over to the family and last rites were performed.

