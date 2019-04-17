Home Cities Bengaluru

Cut-off marks for commerce courses soar in Bengaluru

In 2018, the cut-off for BCom courses in top colleges was in the range of 85-90 per cent. But this year, even average colleges have fixed the threshold at 85 per cent.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Demand raises the bar. Just a day after the announcement of PU-II exam results, colleges offering various under-graduate programmes in the city started issuing application forms with cut-off marks going up to as high as 90 per cent for BCom courses. This means only those students securing 90 per cent marks or more are allowed to apply in top colleges.

In 2018, the cut-off for BCom courses in top colleges was in the range of 85-90 per cent. But this year, even average colleges have fixed the threshold at 85 per cent. The students who have secured less than 85 per cent marks are finding it hard to get admissions for commerce courses. 

The rise in the cut-off marks is attributed to the good demand for commerce courses following a good pass percentage in the discipline in PU-II. “I have secured 79 per cent marks in PU and went to one of the top colleges in the city to get the application form for BCom course... But I was told to wait for a week as they will allow students having scored below 85 per cent only in the second round,” said an aspirant.

However, BSc courses are not as hot. “As most science students prefer professional courses, the demand for BSc courses will be a little low...  There are aspirants for BCA courses, but the cut-off is not that high as commerce UG courses,” said principal of an unaided college.

Those submitting their applications for BSc will back out after the announcement of Common Entrance Test and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results, said the principal of another college. Some colleges conduct walk-in admissions for BBM and BBA courses which are in least demand. 

Meanwhile, colleges are also expected to increase the cut-off marks for arts courses this year. “As arts combinations are available in most colleges, students will start approaching only after two or three days of the PU results. So we have decided to wait and fix the cut-off after looking at the demand,” representative of a college said.

