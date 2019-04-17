Home Cities Bengaluru

Every drop counts: Bengaluru residents adopt smart meters to conserve water

With the onset of summer, citizens have installed smart water meters to keep track of water consumption in their apartments.

Published: 17th April 2019 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 01:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU : With the onset of summer, citizens have installed smart water meters to keep track of water consumption in their apartments. This not only helps them manage their usage but also keep a watch on excess consumption at any particular time. About 6,000 to 8,000 homes under the Bangalore Apartment Federation have installed meters since September 2018, which has reduced their water consumption by 30 per cent.

Raghavendra Kamath, representative of Janhavi Nivas, Akshayanagar at BAF, said the smart water meter has helped him keep check on his water consumption and alerts him in case of any leakage in the pipeline. “I installed this device last September. I make sure our family of four uses only 350 litres a day. Every two hours, I check the meter to find when the water usage is high.

For example, I track when we take a shower,” he said. Each meter costs around `7,499 (without valve) and `9,499 (with valve). The subscription model to rent it out starts at `45 per month per meter. Prior to installing a water meter, Vasanth Kumar K, a resident of Butterfly Apartments in Kadubeesanhalli, said they required 60 tankers for the 35 apartments every month. With the usage not being monitored, Kumar said there were frequent arguments among residents too.

“After installing it in May 2017, our monthly consumption reduced by 33 per cent. We now use around 40 tankers a month. We are also able to save up to `20,000 per month,” he said.Vivek Shukla, CEO, and co-Founder of Smarterhomes, which manufactures WaterOn smart metre, said, 24,000 meters have been installed in the city. “Demand is high in areas like Horamavu, Bellandur, Sarjapur, Electronic City and Haralur that face water scarcity,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
smart water meters Water conservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp