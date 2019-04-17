Fake CCB cops rob woman, accuse her of prostitution

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of four men have robbed a 35-year-old woman and two men by posing as policemen from the Central Crime Branch (CCB). They threatened two women of being involved in prostitution and demanded ransom from them. Kokila, a resident of Bhuvaneshwari Nagar in Kempapura Agrahara, filed a complaint with the Kempapura Agrahara police against the gang. They are identified as Monish, Chidananda, Chandan and Prabhakar. Kokila works in a silver articles manufacturing factory on Magadi Road.

On April 13, when she was at work, Kokila’s two friends, identified as Kajol and Roopa, asked her to rent them a room in the factory for an hour, as they had come with two men. A little after the men reached the factory, the gang arrived and introduced themselves as policemen. They told Kokila they had information that were involved in prostitution and threatened to book a case against her.

Kokila said she was not running any flesh trade and that they were all friends. The gang then pretended to call a senior police officer, informing the senior of the raid. They caught the two male ‘customers’, assaulted them and even demanded money from them with the threat of booking a case against them. They took `20,000 from Kajol’s friend.

“Meanwhile, factory owner Chandru came to the factory, but the gang threatened and robbed him of his wallet before leaving the place,” Kokila told TNIE.Kokila said, “I am suffering from thyroid, I was in need of money for my treatment so I had rented out the place to my friends.” An investigating officer said they checked with the CCB to discover that there are no policemen with names they had mentioned and confirmed that they were mere tricksters who robbed Kokila and her friends.