Garbage piles swamp railway tracks in Bengaluru

With over 1,000 black spots identified by the civic agency, garbage dumps continue to present a dismal sight in Bengaluru.

Published: 17th April 2019 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

Though the tracks are maintained by Railways, the issue of clearing garbage is handled by BBMP  Pandarinath B

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : With over 1,000 black spots identified by the civic agency, garbage dumps continue to present a dismal sight in Bengaluru. However, stretches around railway tracks seem to pose an incurable problem riddling the city, with no department willing to take responsibility to resolve the issue.

 Though the tracks are maintained by the Railways, the issue of clearing garbage dumped by citizens is handled by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), leading to disagreements between authorities about who is responsible for cleaning up the areas in and around the tracks.

As of now, there is no comprehensive system to collect and manage the waste, especially near residential areas located near the railway line.“We can clean these areas once a month, but it is impractical to do so more frequently,” E Vijaya, chief PRO, South Western Railway, said.

“Though technically, we are responsible for the maintenance of the tracks, BBMP is also responsible to clean it up periodically,” Vijaya added, pointing out that while other areas of the city have a specific garbage collection point, rubbish is seen scattered throughout the track route,  which is the biggest challenge faced by the railway department.

BBMP has been cleaning adjoining areas, D Randeep, Special Commissioner of Solid Waste Management, said. He, however, admitted that spaces around railway tracks have never been part of any of their schemes. “We need a systematic process in this regard. There needs to be coordination between both departments. If the railways want cooperation, they can inform us earlier and we can do the needful,” Randeep told CE, suggesting that walls can be set up, especially near residential localities, so that nobody can enter the areas since it is part of central government.

“These have become ‘safe’ areas for dumping, with no boundaries,” he said.People living near the railway line also complain about their neighbourhood being seen as a dumping ground. “We don’t throw any waste there. But others come on two-wheelers and just discard their household waste,” Mohammed Majeed, who lives near Banaswadi railway station, said.

“Since there is nobody to question them, this has become a routine for such people,” he added. Another resident of the area stated that though BBMP garbage tippers do come once in a while to clean up, it is not enough.

“BBMP had told us that since this is railway land, they are not answerable for the garbage menace. We had raised this issue in several meetings but have not received any response,” R K Singh, Senior Divisional Engineer (Co-ordination), SWR, said. “This is a serious matter which the area corporators are not supporting. People should be given more awareness on this issue. I am ready to have discussions with the BBMP.”

