Got kidney stones? This ‘miracle plant’ might be able to help you out

BENGALURU : Kattipottal, kuttipodum (if tied, will give rise to a plant) is a unique but apt name in Tamil given to the plant that is scientifically known as Bryophyllumpinnatum (Lam.) Oken of the family Crassulaceae. It is incredible to watch new plants arise from each furrow of the leaf margins, even when it is just hung in the air.

Few plant species can be propagated from just a leaf or a section of a leaf the way this plant does! It is also interesting to know the similar names given in Malayalam (Ila Molachi = leaf that sprouts), Marathi (Panfuti=plant that arises from a leaf) and Greek (Bryophyllum=Bryo means sprout and phyllum means leaf). In Ayurveda, it is known as ParnaBeeja and in Siddha, it is termed as Ranakalli. It is popularly known as Amarapoi (deathless plant) in Odisha and life plant in English.

Amarapoi is a succulent herb or undershrub, growing in height up to 1 m tall. It has smooth stems, with simple lower leaves. The upper leaves are 2-5-foliolate, up to 12 cm long and 6 cm broad, with an unequal base, blunt apex, deep crenate margins andleaf-stalks that are 3-5 cm long. The plant’s flowers are bell-shaped and 2 cm across. Its corolla is around 5 cm long, reddish-purple and constricted in the middle. The stamens are inserted below the middle of the corolla. The plant’s fruits are 1.5 cm long.

This plant grows all over India in hot and moist areas, especially in and around habitations.