‘My plants are like my children’

BENGALURU : Nithya malli (a variety of jasmine) for garlands. Mudakathankeerai or balloon vine for pain in the knees. Chilli for curries. TP Sathyabhama can identify the names of plant species by their leaves, stem and flowers. She has a small garden that boasts 65 varieties of plants — herbal, greens, ornamental, vegetable and flowering plants. The retired principal religiously maintains a book that has the species listed.

Her tryst with nature dates back to her school days. She grew up in Kottayam where her parents had a garden and grew vegetables and flowers for their household purposes. “We lived by the river. You sow a seed and the plant automatically grows on its own because the soil used to be fertile.

We never purchased anything from shops. Everything was available at home,” reminisces Sathyabhama, who resides in Aminjikarai in Chennai. She points at a red variety of spinach and says, “This mulaikeerai is common in Kerala and I’ve planted it here. Those days, our lunch used to be wrapped in banana leaves. By noon, the rice would absorb the colour of spinach and flavours. This made the food more sumptuous.”

Sathyabhama has a degree in Botany and Public Administration. She and her friends had to walk four km to reach college, where both sides of the road used to be adorned with varieties of foliage. They enjoyed identifying the names and learnt a lot by just looking at the plants. “Kids these days hardly get to see many plants. However, I ensure carrying a few for my classes to demonstrate,” said Sathyabhama, who moved to Chennai in 1975 after her marriage.

Two years back, she retired as the principal of Shri Krishnaswamy Matriculation Higher Secondary School. “Earlier, we lived in a rented apartment. That did not stop me from having a few potted plants. I used to wonder why people had so much trouble growing plants when all it brings to your life is happiness. As I moved into my own house, the garden expanded. Nithya malli plant is close to my heart and its 20 years old. I have a croton that my father gave me 35 years back,” said Sathyabhama who even received plenty of plants as her retirement gift.

She’s a member of an organic terrace gardening WhatsApp group with people from different parts of the state. The 200 members post pictures from their garden every day and share ideas. This keeps her motivated. Sathyabhama feels that awareness about gardens has increased in the city. “Nursery shops are dotted with people these days. The Agricultural Department of Tamil Nadu is encouraging. Last year, they gave us vegetable seeds and manure for plants.”

Early mornings and evenings are her garden time. She tends to the plants and waters them with the help of her husband. “It’s common for people to feel lonely in their second innings. I have no commitments. My children have settled in life. Plants are my children right now and I keep thinking about them. Spending an hour with nature keeps you relaxed. It has given me a sense of purpose,” says Sathyabama who has inspired her neighbours to set up their own gardens.