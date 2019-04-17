Viewing the country through a political lens

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With the general elections in full swing, Ruchir Sharma’s latest book couldn’t have come at a better time. Titled Democracy On The Road, the author offers a glimpse into how democracy works in India, which relies heavily on his experiences from chasing elections across major states in the country for close to two decades. Excerpts from an interview:

What was your trigger for writing the book Democracy On The Road?

My first book, Breakout Nations, was an economic travelogue of the world. This book is a political travelogue of India as it combines two things I enjoy a lot: Politics and travel. I have done at least one trip a year in India over the last two decades covering an election and the stories I gathered from the travels are so fascinating.

Ruchir Sharma/ Photo : © Karol DuClos

2012; all rights reserved

It was in Varanasi in 2017 when I was there covering the Uttar Pradesh state election and we were celebrating our 25th anniversary of the election trips that the idea first came to me about this book. I wanted to share our experiences of this incredible journey of India, where our travels have added up to nearly one lap around the earth. And what better a time to write about these trips than just before a big general election.

Have any of your books been inspired by vernacular books?

I can’t think of any vernacular books that have inspired this particular book. If anything, the American classic called Democracy in America by Alexis de Tocqueville was somewhat of an inspiration. I grew up first hearing and then reading about the extraordinary journey that Tocqueville took to understand American society. I always wanted to a write a book about India along similar lines - a sort of deep dive of the country viewed through a political lens.

Do you go back to your old writings? How does it feel to re-read what you had written sometime back?

Yes. This is partly because I have to refer to some of the research that is embedded in the previous writings. When I do actually read what I had written my feelings are mixed. I feel good when some of the forecasts I had made in the writings look good today and of course embarrassed by the wrong forecasts. More importantly, I think we all evolve as writers and often I end up feeling that the way I expressed something a few years ago would have been very different if I had written it today.

Have you always seen yourself as a writer? What has been your inspiration as a writer?

Yes, I have been interested in writing from my school days. I started writings for general news publications right after I left school and I don’t think a month has gone by since when I haven’t written an article for some publication. Writing helps me clarify my thought process and when you have to put some thought in the public space you have to pay so much attention to the research behind it so that it stands up to any scrutiny. It can also be quite a tense experience and so I believe in the saying: I don’t necessarily enjoy writing but I really like having written. I still get such a joy to see a finished piece and of course writing a book is a whole different experience.

What is the process you undergo while writing?

Given that I have a full time day job, my preferred time to write is on weekends or on flights. I have written so many columns and portions of books on long flights. I believe that is the most productive use of time and it is easy to get in the zone when there is little to disturb you. I now get anxious when I don’t have anything to write on flights. The process I usually follow is to extensively research a topic when on the ground and think about the flow of an article and then to pen it down in one long steam of consciousness.



How difficult or easy is it to get published? Have you had to modify or change the content of any of your books for it to get published?

Getting published at any A-list publication or getting a reputed publishing house to back your book idea is never an easy task. The credibility has to be built gradually over time. On the book front, I really value good editors looking at my work and have been fortunate to find such people. I look for structural feedback from them on how to organise my thoughts in a better way and for them to strip the copy of any jargon.

Who’s your first reader? And who are your biggest critics?

I have an editor who works with me full time and he is both my first reader and my biggest critic. I have always believed in showing rough drafts of my work to other people I respect before having it published. When I first started writing it used to be my sister, who has a good knack for editing. Now I have one of the world’s best editors look at all my work and depending on the topic I am writing I also show it to colleagues on my research team or then some of my journalist/writer friends.

Do you think marketing has played an integral role in the success of your books?

Yes indeed. The days when you could just write a book and expect people to take note of it are long gone. There is such an information overload now and the marketplace for ideas is so crowded that you have to market the book. It is not something I enjoy but I have come to appreciate that writing a book is only half the job done; marketing is very much the other half.