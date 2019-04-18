2-wheeler riders reason for half the traffic offences

Aarthi M By

BENGALURU: Almost half of all the traffic rules violations recorded in the city are found committed by two-wheeler drivers, according to figures from the traffic police department. Out of the 23,52,573 violations registered in the first three months of this year, two-wheeler riders were responsible for the most number of cases, totalling to 12,82,405 and comprising offences such as riding without a helmet, jumping traffic signals, wrong parking and triple riding.

There are about 80 lakh vehicles in the city, of which over 55 lakh are two-wheelers.“This is the biggest challenge for the traffic police department. Bengaluru city has more two-wheelers than Mumbai and Chennai. This shows poor first mile to last mile connectivity in this city,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), P Harishekaran, said.

Also, two-wheeler riders tend to take advantage of the fact that they can manoeuvre their way easily through traffic unlike four-wheelers. “People even get off their bikes and push it in the direction opposite to traffic to avoid paying fines or taking a U-turn. We can’t fine them if they are not riding the wrong way. Many minor riders take their parent’s vehicle and ride it without understanding the traffic rules properly,” a traffic police inspector at Hebbal told CE.

Errant riders also don’t mind paying `100 as fine, but refuse to wear a helmet, another traffic personnel near Mehkri Circle pointed out. “Riding without helmet is the most common violation that we come across,” he added.

Commuters, however, say they often break rules since riding a two-wheeler is stressful in the city’s traffic. They also blame lack of efficient public transport for the swarm of vehicles on the roads, which leads to people violating laws. “If I have to commute by bus from Mekhri Circle to Koramangala, I have to change at least two or three buses. I can never reach on time with today’s traffic situation. Better Metro connectivity would solve the issue,” Rohan Pandey, a photographer, said.