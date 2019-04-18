Home Cities Bengaluru

200 BMTC buses to be deployed on polling day in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is well equipped to face the travelling needs of voters in the state. As many as 200 buses of BMTC will be utilised to facilitate  passengers travelling from Bengaluru to various places of the state on the day of polling. In total, the corporation will provide around 3,300 buses for the upcoming election.

KSRTC has made several arrangements to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the public on the day of polling. They will limit the number of services in low-traffic density areas and will use these services on high-passenger density routes. Measures have been taken to operate additional services between taluk and district headquarters. North East KRTC and North West KRTC will operate additional services during the second phase on April 23.

