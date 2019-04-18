Home Cities Bengaluru

84 colleges owe Rs 5 lakh to Bangalore University towards exam fees

At least 84 colleges affiliated to Bangalore University (BU) owe over Rs 5 lakh to the university towards Under Graduation examination fees, since November 2014.

By Express News Service

As per the data available from the university, some colleges have dues up to Rs 1.5 lakh towards the exam fee. This time, after several warnings to the colleges to complete the payment, the university has finally decided not to print marks cards for the colleges which have pending payments. “We have issued several notices to the colleges, reminding them about the payment dues, but the colleges have not bothered to clear the dues. We have decided not to print marks cards for those colleges,” said a senior official of the university.

All these years, the university withheld the results and after receiving the fee payment it released the results. But as this was not working with many colleges, the university went a step ahead and decided not to print marks cards of students belonging to colleges that had not paid the fee. “When we withhold results we faced protests from students demanding release of results. We are not printing the marks cards until the colleges clear the fees due,” the official mentioned.

Meanwhile, some colleges have even requested discounts on the exam fees. However the university said, it can not grant discounts as all colleges are charged the fixed fee. “There is no option of giving discounts as all other colleges have paid the prescribed fee,” added the official.

The total amount due towards examination fee from over 84 colleges is Rs 5,53,720. Interestingly, some even have dues in hundreds. The least amount due from one of the colleges is Rs 132.“The colleges which have lesser dues implies that the student strength at that college is less,” explained an official.

In the list of colleges owing money to the university also includes colleges that are run by the state government.To collect dues from them, the university has written to the state department of collegiate education.

Heavy due

Recently, 121 students from a government science college in Bengaluru approached the vice chancellor, saying that they have not yet received their marks cards. Inquiring about the same at the examination department, the vice chancellor learnt that the colleges had examination due of Rs 2 lakh

Bangalore University

