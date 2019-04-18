First-time voter? You can take a free sandalwood sapling home

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many first-time voters are enthused about exercising their franchise, but adding to their excitement is a surprise in store for them. Several young voters, especially those in KR Puram which falls in Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency, can look forward to getting one free sandalwood sapling soon after they cast their vote. They can take the sapling with them and plant it in their home.

Balaji Ragotham, a resident of Lake View Garden in Bhattarahalli, has decided to provide one free sandalwood sapling to first-time voters.Ragotham has secured about 200 saplings so far from the forest department’s nursery in Kadugodi for the purpose. “The idea is to attract the younger generation to vote. They are our future and they should decide the deserving candidate. Meanwhile, planting a tree will also benefit our environment,” said the 45-year-old businessman.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He has also visited different lakes in the city where he has been telling youngsters about the offer. “Lakes are where many walkers come. Many took my contact number, and will send me their picture after they vote. I will then give them the sapling,” Ragotham told CE.

Many first-time voters also sent him their voters IDs, and he has already distributed a few saplings. He has spent `1,000 so far on purchasing them, and is willing to spend more. “Based on the response, I will get more. The nursery is offering me a cheaper price,” he said.