Home Cities Bengaluru

First-time voter? You can take a free sandalwood sapling home

Many first-time voters are enthused about exercising their franchise, but adding to their excitement is a surprise in store for them.

Published: 18th April 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Balaji Ragotham has spent `1,000 so far on purchasing saplings, and is willing to spend more

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many first-time voters are enthused about exercising their franchise, but adding to their excitement is a surprise in store for them. Several young voters, especially those in KR Puram which falls in Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency, can look forward to getting one free sandalwood sapling soon after they cast their vote. They can take the sapling with them and plant it in their home.

Balaji Ragotham, a resident of Lake View Garden in Bhattarahalli, has decided to provide one free sandalwood sapling to first-time voters.Ragotham has secured about 200 saplings so far from the forest department’s nursery in Kadugodi for the purpose. “The idea is to attract the younger generation to vote. They are our future and they should decide the deserving candidate. Meanwhile, planting a tree will also benefit our environment,” said the 45-year-old businessman.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He has also visited different lakes in the city where he has been telling youngsters about the offer. “Lakes are where many walkers come. Many took my contact number, and will send me their picture after they vote. I will then give them the sapling,” Ragotham told CE.

Many first-time voters also sent him their voters IDs, and he has already distributed a few saplings. He has spent `1,000 so far on purchasing them, and is willing to spend more. “Based on the response, I will get more. The nursery is offering me a cheaper price,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
First-time voter General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp