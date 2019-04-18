Gang robs 3 of cash, phones

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old software engineer and two others who were walking near Vibhutipura lake on April 14 evening, were robbed by a gang of seven-eight miscreants. The gang robbed them of their mobile phones, debit card and cash at knife-point.

According to a complaint filed by Nagakiran, a resident of Lal Bhadur Shastri Nagar in HAL, he was on an evening walk around 7 pm when the gang caught him. They threatened to attack him with a lethal weapon before robbing his mobile phone.

Nagakiran said, seven-eight of them aged between 20 and 25 robbed me and escaped. When I went to file a complaint with HAL police I learnt that the same gang had earlier mugged two other persons.”

The other two persons are identified as Goudappa and Channabasaiah, who is an aged person.

The investigating officer told The New Indian Express: “We have formed a team to nab the miscreants who are at large.”