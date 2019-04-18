Left swipes, rejection on dating apps affecting mental health of users

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Useful as they are as an effective platform to date and seek companionship, dating apps are increasingly being recognised as double-edged swords. Mental health professionals say youngsters are at risk of feeling anxious or dejected, and suffering from self-esteem problems due to issues arising from use of these apps. They find a link between dating apps and complaints related to mental health of users.

“Many unmarried, working, independent adults aged 20 to 30 years say they feel hopeless as they have got rejected four times in a week. They fear that they will never be liked by anyone. They have thoughts such as ‘people do not swipe for me, I am worthless’,” said Akanksha Pandey, consultant clinical psychologist, Fortis hospital.

Pandey added that those who already have panic disorders, anxiety, self-esteem issues and other mental health problems are more vulnerable, and their conditions worsen when they use these apps. Rejection reaffirms their insecurities.

“Such people are scared of rejection in the real world and seek virtual connections, only to suffer more. As profile pictures are the first aspect people look at on the apps, it leads to body image issues. Lack of external validation leads to anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts,” she added.Even those who don’t suffer from existing mental health issues can begin to experience symptoms, according to Dr Vijay M, consultant psychiatrist at mindfulTMS Neurocare centre.

“Young men who do not receive many matches on the apps or face repeated rejection develop symptoms of anxiety, depression and inferiority complex. They are usually aged 18 to 23 years,” Vijay said, adding that app users also begin to develop trust issues.

“People on the app use filters to portray their physical appearance in a certain way. They claim to have certain interests, such as travelling or reading, a lot of which may turn out to be untrue on meeting. This creates trust deficit for the other party involved,” he explained.

How to cope

Dating app users must understand that everyone has a personality or beauty type and that there is no standard. People need to be sure of their intent when opening an account. Are you seeking companionship or a certificate of validation from others? It is advisable to get closure on your own issues, before dating through the apps,” Akanksha Pandey said. A healthy lifestyle can help, Dr Vijay M said. “Rejection is a part of life. Instead of turning to alcohol or other substances, one can take up physical exercises, or share feelings with close ones,” he advised.

LGBTQ people more vulnerable on dating apps

Queer people face social stigma, and may not get the same support from friends and family as heterosexual people, when they face rejection on the apps, said Naveen Jayaram, consultant psychiatrist at Sakra World hospital. “One of my patients was a gay man with depression symptoms who developed body-image issues after facing rejections on the dating apps,” he revealed.