LPG leak: 3 succumb to burns, 1 critical

Preliminary investigations have revealed that LPG leakage from the domestic cylinder had sparked the fire around 11.30 am.

Published: 18th April 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 06:09 AM

Representative image ( Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three persons, including a minor, who had sustained severe burns in the Banaswadi fire incident have succumbed to their injuries. They were undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital since April 11. Another person is still critical.

All these four persons had sustained injuries in the fire accident which occurred at their rented house on 6th Cross in Naganapalya. They were from Bihar and working as labourers at a packaged sugarcane juice factory.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Bharat (42), Shankaran (35) and Sanjeev (17). Niranjan Prasad (37) is the injured.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that LPG leakage from the domestic cylinder had sparked the fire around 11.30 am.

An investigation officer from Banaswadi police station said that all four workers were staying together at the rented house. They had recently bought an LPG gas stove and got a cylinder connection too. While getting the apparatus ready, they had failed to fix the regulator properly, which caused the leak. The gas had spread in the entire house. When one of the workers lit the gas stove to heat sambhar, a major fire took place even though the cylinder remained intact. Neighbours had taken all four workers to Victoria Hospital after alerting police about the accident. A case of unnatural death has been filed.

Comments

