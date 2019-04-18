Megacity cheating case: Spl Court slams CID probe

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Court has slammed the Investigation Officer of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) responsible for discharging former minister and BJP leader CP Yogeshwar and three other directors of Megacity (Bengaluru) Developers and Builders Limited in the multi-crore cheating case.

“Because of perfunctory investigation done by the Investigating Officer (IO) so many accused are going being scot-free. The IO has to make an attempt to provide justice to parties by doing legal and valid investigation. Therefore, a copy of this order has been sent to Director General and Inspector General of Police, Bengaluru, for necessary action against such erring officers,” said Justice Ramachandra D Huddar.

Since the investigation did not include the company as one of the accused in the case, the Special Court discharged the former minister and BJP leader CP Yogeshwar, his brother CP Gangadhareswar, P Mahadevaiah and HR Ramesh from the case.

Explaining the lapses on the part of the IO in this case, the Special Court observed, “Basic requirement of investigation has not been followed by the IO. It is perfunctory investigation being done by the IO in a casual manner. Therefore, because of the lack of application of mind by the officer, this case is to be disposed off,” the Special Court said.

Rs 66 CRORE COLLECTED FROM 10,000 PEOPLE

The discharge application was filed in 2011. Ravindra Beleyar, vice president of Megacity (Bengaluru) Developers and Builders Limited Site Holders Welfare Association filed a complaint before Sampangiramanagara police on November 16, 2006, on the charges of conspiracy, breach of trust and cheating, against four directors. Later, the case was referred to CID. The accused directors allegedly collected Rs 66 crorees from 10,000 people during 1995 to 2000, making such people believe that they would allot them sites in Vajragiri Township at Sheshagiri Halli, Hampapura, Manchanakanahalli, Krishnarajapura, Hejjala, Bannikuppe and other surrounding areas near Bengaluru and Mysuru Road.