Lok Sabha elections Phase 2: Polling in Bengaluru marred by Congress-BJP workers' row, EVM glitches

BENGALURU: No major untoward incidents occurred during polling day in Bengaluru on Thursday, except for reports of EVMs not functioning at some booths.

Tension prevailed in Shantinagar when some names of voters were found missing from the electoral roll.

Meanwhile, a fight broke out between BJP and Congress workers in Vijinapura near K R Puram in Bengaluru North Constituency.

A Congress party worker, identified as Syed Imran, was assaulted with lethal weapons. He sustained head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in the ambulance. Imran claimed that he was near the polling booth in Ward No 51 when alleged BJP workers Syed Saddam, Farooq and others attacked him. T

A case has been registered and the police is investigating.

On the other hand, in Yelahanka, a group of 10 labourers belonging to Andhra Pradesh tried to vote in Karnataka as well. The electoral officers, who suspected fraud by noticing their inked fingers, later checked the VVPAT which proved that they had already cast their votes in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Booth Electoral Officer, "They were labourers who had not cancelled their voter ID in Andhra Pradesh. They had voter ids from both states. However, they couldn't exercise their franchise as the machine showed that they had already voted." The men were not arrested but sent back from the booth.