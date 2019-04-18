Home Cities Bengaluru

Too much AC may dry up your eyes: doctors

Dr Nitish S Shetty, consultant Vitreo, Retinal Surgeon mentioned that the ones who are working in offices with ACs are also facing dry eye.

Published: 18th April 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors have been getting at least 15 cases related to dryness in eyes

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the temperature soaring, you might just want to get back home and put on the air conditioners, while working professionals sit glued to their seats in an AC environment. But opthalmologists say a big no to the use of ACs as they have seen a rise in cases of dryness in the eyes.

Doctors have been getting a minimum of 15 cases relating to this. “Air conditioners reduce the humidity and causes evaporation of the tear film. If cool wind flows without any humidity in the room, the cornea starts burning, itching and the person gets the irritating feeling of a foreign particle entering the eye,” said Dr Lavanya Marineni, consultant opthalmologist at Agarwal Eye Hospital, Yelahanka.

Dr Leistle Ravi Kumar, consultant opthalmologist at Vikram Hospital pointed out that back in the days, dryness in the eye was only seen in adults who were above 30, but now, even those lesser than 20 years face the issue. “It is summer holidays now and many children relax at home under ACs and many are always on their phone, which causes more dryness. Lubricant drops are prescribed to reduce the dryness,” said Kumar.

Dr Nitish S Shetty, consultant Vitreo, Retinal Surgeon mentioned that the ones who are working in offices with ACs are also facing dry eye. “Dry eyes can sometimes be indicative of more serious underlying medical conditions like rheumatoid arthritis or thyroid problems,” he said.

Measures to avoid dry eye

  • Do not sit close to the AC or right in front of the AC
  • Keep water bowls in the corners of the room; the water will evaporate and spread in the room and thereby increase the overall humidity
  • In workplaces, take hourly breaks by doing blinking exercises. Blink 15 times
  • Try maintaining the temperatures between 22-24 degree Celsius
Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp