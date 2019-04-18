Home Cities Bengaluru

What is the fact of fear?

The factor of thought, thought is limited, which is another matter.

By Jiddu Krishnamurti
BENGALURU: If there was no time, or if there was no saying, ‘I am afraid because I have done something in the past,’ or I have had pain in the past, or somebody has hurt me, and I don’t want to be hurt anymore - all that is the past, the background, which is time. And the future, that is, I am this now, I will die.

Or I might lose my job, or my wife will be angry with me and so on. So there is this past and the future, and we are caught in between the two. That is, the past has its relationship with the future, the future is not something separate from the past, it is a movement of modification of the past to the future, to tomorrow. So that is time: this movement of the past, which is the past as I have been, and the future, I will be, which is this constant becoming. That may be the causation of fear, the becoming.

So time is a factor, is a basic factor of fear. There is no question about it. I have a job now, I have money now, I have a shelter over my head, but tomorrow or many hundred tomorrows might deprive me of all that, some accident, some fire, some lack of insurance and so on, as it has happened in this house. All that is a time factor. Not the ending of time, but see the factor that fear is part of time, not say, ‘Can I end time?’ - that would be a silly question. Sorry to use the word ‘silly’. And also thought is a factor of fear. Thought. I have been, I am but I may not.

The factor of thought, thought is limited, which is another matter. Thought is limited because it is based on knowledge, knowledge is always accumulative and that which is being added to is always limited, so knowledge is limited, so thought is limited.

