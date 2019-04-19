Home Cities Bengaluru

Court discharges accused in railway recruitment scam

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not provide sufficient material to prove the case in the railway recruitment scam, the Special Court for CBI cases discharged all accused.

Published: 19th April 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not provide sufficient material to prove the case in the railway recruitment scam, the Special Court for CBI cases discharged all accused.Judge Rajashekar Venkanagouda Patil discharged all 19 accused, including three officials of South Western Railway (SWR), from the case registered by the Anti Corruption Branch of the CBI, by allowing the discharge applications.

The accused, which include railway officials, aspiring candidates and some private persons, chargesheeted by the CBI for allegedly collecting money from the job aspiring candidates against supply of question papers of Railway Recruitment Board.The three railway officials who were among the accused were Divisional Personnel Officer Shivanna, Chief Vigilance Inspector S Mahesh and Chief Loco Inspector Katta Narasimha Rao. They were booked under Section 120 (B) read with 420 of IPC and Sections 7, 8 and 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Giving reasons for discharge, the Special Court observed that the investigation officer had not collected sufficient evidence/prima facie evidence against the accused to prove the case of criminal conspiracy, offence of cheating and committing misconduct by public servants to have illegal gain by misusing or abusing their power.

“The investigation commenced before registering a FIR, which is in gross violation of Section 54 of CrPC. The CBI has taken up the investigation by seeking permission from the Ministry of Home to intercept the calls of suspected accused before registering a FIR and secured permission to intercept the phone calls on June 26, 2014. The FIR was registered on June 28, 2014,” the court said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
railway recruitment scam

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Eran
    Scam after scam taking place in recruitment
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp