Court discharges accused in railway recruitment scam

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not provide sufficient material to prove the case in the railway recruitment scam, the Special Court for CBI cases discharged all accused.Judge Rajashekar Venkanagouda Patil discharged all 19 accused, including three officials of South Western Railway (SWR), from the case registered by the Anti Corruption Branch of the CBI, by allowing the discharge applications.

The accused, which include railway officials, aspiring candidates and some private persons, chargesheeted by the CBI for allegedly collecting money from the job aspiring candidates against supply of question papers of Railway Recruitment Board.The three railway officials who were among the accused were Divisional Personnel Officer Shivanna, Chief Vigilance Inspector S Mahesh and Chief Loco Inspector Katta Narasimha Rao. They were booked under Section 120 (B) read with 420 of IPC and Sections 7, 8 and 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Giving reasons for discharge, the Special Court observed that the investigation officer had not collected sufficient evidence/prima facie evidence against the accused to prove the case of criminal conspiracy, offence of cheating and committing misconduct by public servants to have illegal gain by misusing or abusing their power.

“The investigation commenced before registering a FIR, which is in gross violation of Section 54 of CrPC. The CBI has taken up the investigation by seeking permission from the Ministry of Home to intercept the calls of suspected accused before registering a FIR and secured permission to intercept the phone calls on June 26, 2014. The FIR was registered on June 28, 2014,” the court said.