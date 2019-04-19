Names missing, 50 fail to vote in Bengaluru's RR Nagar

Home Cities Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Amid a fierce battle between BJP and Congress to clinch a victory in Bangalore constituencies, the polling day witnessed a relatively calmer and peaceful voting. Bangalore North constituency witnessed 51.26 per cent poll turnout by the end of the day.  

While voting started in a slow in areas like Malleshwaram, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, K R Puram, it picked up pace in the afternoon.

(Clockwise from top): Sisters Vibha and Vindhya pose with their twins after casting their votes at a polling booth in Basavanagudi; a young voter shows her inked finger; a transgender poses for a photograph after casting her vote | pics:  NAGARAJA GADEKAL/pandarinath b/pushkar v

However, all was not sunny with several voters complaining of their names being deleted from the voters’ list across several constituencies. In Rajarajeshwari Nagar government school, more than 50 voters got into arguments with polling officials after learning their names were deleted despite having EPIC cards.

Ramamurthy, from Rajarajeshwari Nagar said, "I have my EPIC card and I had casted my vote in past election also, but this time I am denied a vote as my name has been deleted." However, the first time voters were seen rejoicing as they were able to experience casting votes for the first time. Vinay Madhavan, a 1st year B.Com student, said, "As a youngster, I would like to see better employment opportunities. For this, I would like to elect a youth icon who has promised better a future."

  • Poda De
    Voting in Bangalore has been a disgusting disgraceful disappointment.
    1 day ago reply
