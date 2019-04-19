Home Cities Bengaluru

On-time delivery for these boys

They struggle to deliver food on time in the city’s chaotic traffic and also find it difficult to get leaves.

By Ashwini M Sripad
BENGALURU: They struggle to deliver food on time in the city’s chaotic traffic and also find it difficult to get leaves. But on Thursday they ensured that they find time to vote.

Twenty two-year-old Shivacharan, a delivery boy with Swiggy, left his rented place in Bengaluru at 4 am to reach Kanakapura. “I picked my voter ID card from my home and rushed to cast my vote at the polling station at 7 am. I was the first one to vote,’’ Shivacharan said. He was back to Bengaluru at 8.30 am to pick his first delivery.

Another delivery boy with Zomato delivered his last order at 12 noon on Thursday. “I started working early so that I can go to my native at KR Pet in Mandya. Five of us are going to vote and we will return to Bengaluru by night,” said Shankar. “Election comes once in five years, so I decided to work for only half day,’’ said Mahesh, a delivery boy from Channapatna. He left Bengaluru on Wednesday night and was back to the city by Thursday afternoon to deliver food as usual.

