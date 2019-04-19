Home Cities Bengaluru

Ramp not fit for wheelchair, 99-yr-old lifted on plastic chair

B N Govindaiah Setty, the vice president of the Bangalore City Lodge of the Theosophical Society, is 99 years of age.

Published: 19th April 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Despite his age, and the fact that his wheelchair could not be taken up the ramp, this nonagenarian was determined to exercise his franchise.His daughter Jayashree A Rajanahalli, special educator at Brindavan Education Trust, said, “My hero, my father did not want to stop himself from voting. He walked for a while before he and my 88-year-old mother were lifted on a plastic chair by a few helpful men as the ramp was too impractical for a wheelchair.” The election commission could have chosen a better entrance for the senior citizens, she added.

 

Padma Raju

