Ramp not fit for wheelchair, 99-yr-old lifted on plastic chair

By Express News Service

B N Govindaiah Setty, the vice president of the Bangalore City Lodge of the Theosophical Society, is 99 years of age.

Despite his age, and the fact that his wheelchair could not be taken up the ramp, this nonagenarian was determined to exercise his franchise.His daughter Jayashree A Rajanahalli, special educator at Brindavan Education Trust, said, “My hero, my father did not want to stop himself from voting. He walked for a while before he and my 88-year-old mother were lifted on a plastic chair by a few helpful men as the ramp was too impractical for a wheelchair.” The election commission could have chosen a better entrance for the senior citizens, she added.