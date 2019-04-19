Home Cities Bengaluru

This Bengaluru woman took time off milk rounds to vote

The milkmaid delivers at least 90 litres of milk to around 80 houses in the morning and evening.

Published: 19th April 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Padma Raju is a busy woman. The milkmaid delivers at least 90 litres of milk to around 80 houses in the morning and evening. On Thursday, in between her daily deliveries, she also went to cast her vote at Jogupalya polling station near Mysuru Road. Unlike the traditional method of delivering cow milk, Padma takes her two-wheeler, leaving her home at 7 am and returning by 11 am. She then goes to different cattle owners to get more milk.

“I have five cows and they deliver 50 litres of milk in the morning and another 25-30 litres in the evening. My customers are quite far, so I take my two-wheeler,’’ she said. Speaking about voting, Padma said, “Each one of us have this right and it has to be used. Since its summer, I cannot keep milk for long as it will get spoiled. So along with my delivery, I decided to take time out and vote,’’ she said.

TAGS
General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Padma Raju

