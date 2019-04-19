Home Cities Bengaluru

Students lend helping hand to Shivajinagar’s elderly, disabled voters

These boys from a government school in Shivajinagar still have a long way to get to their voting age.

Students assist an elderly voter at a polling booth in Shivajinagar | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: These boys from a government school in Shivajinagar still have a long way to get to their voting age. But on Thursday, during the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha polls in the state, they were doing their duty helping the elderly and specially-abled voters at the polling stations by assisting them on their wheelchairs, all with a smile.

These are kids from Classes 7 and 8 of VKO Government School in Shivajinagar, and members of the Scouts and Guides team at their school.These students arrived at the polling stations around 5.45 am to first assist the polling officers at the polling stations. Then, around 6.45 am, when voters started to arrive, they took care of the elders and the specially-abled. Soon, they were the centre of attraction at polling stations in Shivajinagar, with people appreciating them for lending a helping hand. Eighty-two-year-old Reeta said, “I was surprised when these kids received me with a wheelchair when I came to vote. And the way they handed me was simply great. I was so moved by the way they treated us.”

Abdullah, a Class 8 student, said, “We are happy to do this as our teachers trained us how to help people in need. Since morning, we have been helping out the elderly and specially-abled voters to reach their polling booths and back to their vehicles safely.”

Lady Master of Scouts & Guides of VKO Government School, Mala, said, “We did not make it compulsory for the kids to do this. These nine kids were enthusiastic, so we trained them how to handle the elders and behave with them.”

