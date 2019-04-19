Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Trend of incorporating vegan food into the menu is on rise in Bengaluru’

I am happiest when I see the happy faces of the guests in the restaurant while enjoying the food in my restaurant.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When are you happiest at work?
What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?
The trends are mostly the fusion of two different cuisines and the new age wine getting paired with lot of vegetarian food.
 

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?
I think I don’t have such as of now, as I enjoy my work a lot.
 
What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?
I avoid anything which is not healthy and is not adding value to my diet requirements. Food should be experienced and not to be eaten just for the sake of eating it.
 
Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?
I enjoy generally whatever I cook, but try and avoid aubergine 
dishes. Somehow, it doesn’t give me a palatable feeling (only my point of view).

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?
My favourite restaurant is La Piazza at Hyatt Regency New Delhi and I only enjoy eating their homemade pasta and it’s simply outstanding.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.
Well it was while preparing the home made ravioli which terribly went wrong and that to for one of the VVIP guest. It doesn’t give me a feel good factor even while recalling that episode.
 
What is the best recent food trend?
Amalgamation of Indian flavoured food with the European touch and also the trend of incorporating vegan food into the menu these days.
– Gaurav Anand, Executive Chef at Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Malleswaram

