Bengaluru auto driver rescues abandoned newborn

An abandoned newborn boy found a guardian angel in an auto rickshaw driver.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  An abandoned newborn boy found a guardian angel in an auto rickshaw driver. The latter rescued the baby and admitted him to hospital on Friday morning. The boy, born just a few hours before being discovered by the auto driver, was abandoned near the Peenya ESI hospital. 

Sunil Kumar M, a resident of  Vijayanandanagar near Nandini Layout, is the good samaritan.  On Friday, Kumar started his day early in the morning as usual and picked up a passenger near Krishnanandanagar police quarters and dropped him at Peenya ESI Hospital. About 150 metres from there, he stopped to attend nature’s call.

Sunil Kumar M

“It was around 8.15 am when I went there. I heard a baby’s cry and just followed the sound. I was shocked to see a newborn wrapped in a gold colour curtain thrown there in a corner. As I picked it up, a passerby came to enquire what had happened. Before I could decide what to do with the baby, more than 100 women working in a nearby garment factory had gathered. Some of them requested me to give the baby to them and said that they will take care of him but I refused,” Kumar told The New Indian Express.

From there, he headed straight for his home in the auto as one of the passerby sat in the passenger seat holding on to the child. “I removed the curtain wrapped around the baby and got a towel from my house and wrapped him in it. Then I went to the Boregowda Lingamma Hospital in Nandhini Layout and asked the doctors to treat the baby and admitted him there.

After that I reported the matter to the jurisdictional RMC Yard police,” Kumar said, adding that baby was fortunately healthy. Police said that they will try to trace the people who had abandoned the baby. 

“Meanwhile, the baby will be handed over to the custody of children welfare committee after following due procedure,” a police official said. 

