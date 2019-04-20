Citizen groups join forces to assess social impact of elevated corridor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three citizens’ groups – Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV), Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) and The Student Outpost (TSO) – are planning to conduct a social assessment of the impact of the elevated corridor project. They will create an on-ground report of how the corridor is going to affect people, especially those who will have to shift their livelihoods and homes somewhere else.

Members plan to walk along stretches

of Hebbal to map number of utilities,

houses, vendors that will be affected

“We plan to walk along the stretches, from Hebbal to Silk Board, and map the number of utilities, trees, houses, offices and vendors who will be affected by this. What their quality of life will be is what we will try to find out,” said Shaheen Shasa, a member of BBPV.

As a pilot study, the group conducted an assessment on the stretch from Double Road going towards Shantinagar bus stand and turning left towards BTS Main Road. “BTS Main Road is small. If an elevated corridor comes over there, we can imagine how claustrophobic it will be for the independent homes and shops.

We need to find out how it will affect the nature of the space, as the government report does not provide such details to the public,” Shasa added. Ananya Kumar, a core member of The Student Outpost, said people only spoke about the impact on trees when protests were held against the project and hasty floating of tenders. “We are working to understand the social impact on other infrastructure and people’s lives as well. What will happen to the skywalk on double road or Richmond Circle flyover?”