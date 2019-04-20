Bengaluru: Dad refuses alimony, man kills self

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old man ended his life over alleged harassment by his father who is separated from him and his mother. The deceased has been identified as Sunil M, a resident of 15th Main in JC Nagar. His mother Shanthamma has filed a complaint with police against her husband Mallesh. According to her, she was married to Mallesh 33 years ago.

Three years later, he had left Shanthamma and got married to another woman. Sunil was just two-year-old then. Shanthamma approached the court, which asked Mallesh to give her alimony. However, he did not follow the court’s order.

When Sunil grew up, he started approaching Mallesh for compensation money. Mallesh and Sunil often fought over the issue. In March, Mallesh told Sunil that he will never pay them the compensation. On March 18, Sunil consumed poison but was saved due to timely treatment. After his recovery, he had again fought with Mallesh.On April 16, Sunil again consumed poison on MES Road and was found lying unconscious by the local people. He was taken to a hospital, but he didn’t respond to the treatment and died on the same day.