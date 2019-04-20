Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Dad refuses alimony, man kills self

A 32-year-old man ended his life over alleged harassment by his father who is separated from him and his mother.

Published: 20th April 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old man ended his life over alleged harassment by his father who is separated from him and his mother. The deceased has been identified as Sunil M, a resident of 15th Main in JC Nagar. His mother Shanthamma has filed a complaint with police against her husband Mallesh. According to her, she was married to Mallesh 33 years ago.

Three years later, he had left Shanthamma and got married to another woman. Sunil was just two-year-old then. Shanthamma approached the court, which asked Mallesh to give her alimony. However, he did not follow the court’s order.

When Sunil grew up, he started approaching Mallesh for compensation money. Mallesh and Sunil often fought over the issue. In March, Mallesh told Sunil that he will never pay them the compensation. On March 18, Sunil consumed poison but was saved due to timely treatment. After his recovery, he had again fought with Mallesh.On April 16, Sunil again consumed poison on MES Road and was found lying unconscious by the local people. He was taken to a hospital, but he didn’t respond to the treatment and died on the same day. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp