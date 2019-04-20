Tijouri - Digging into treasures of Indian classics

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India is a land of hidden treasures, and the journey of the Indian culinary world since time immemorial, has been one of the richest and most culturally diverse among others. Tijouri in Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru, Palace Road, respects the grandeur and authenticity of the desi cuisine and has brought back long-forgotten recipes of the land.

Tijouri has recently opened with the distinction of being the only Indian restaurant in the five-star hotel. Executive chef Kasiviswanthan oversees the entire kitchen operations and takes immense interest to make sure guests are having a good time. Under his guidance, the restaurant has curated a new menu with an Indian background as the primary setting.

As we were seated in the nicely-lit dining arrangement, we saw the culinary craftsmen putting their heart into their effort to make things perfect for their guests, at the show kitchen. After a short wait, we started off with Mutterwali Tikki, Bharwan Khum, Paneer Tikka Tawa Masala, Malai Broccoli Tikka and Paneer Shahi Roll. As a non-vegetarian, I was awestruck to taste such scrumptious vegetarian dishes which had paneer, mushrooms and peas as the main ingredients.

We’ve had broccoli in salads at a continental cuisine, but broccoli marinated with creamy cheese and cooked in Indian clay pot oven? Well, this was new! I specifically loved the Bharwan Khum or stuffed mushroom as it was soft, fulfilling and had a myriad of flavours which melted in my mouth. Also, the Paneer Tawa Masala was so different; it was cooked in tandoor-style which showcased the char-grilled texture of it. Paired up with onion, tomatoes and masala, the dish stood out.

From the non-vegetarian section, we devoured Jalpari Kabab, which is fresh prawns grilled to perfection on charcoal. The meat was succulent and tawa fry is always a healthier, tastier way to prepare the dish. Machhi Tikka Ajwaini and Tangri Shirazi were surely a treat for the tummy. The tandoor fish was, in every way, soft and savoury, while the chicken drumstick was served with a stuffing of minced chicken, marinated with Awadhi spices and char-grilled in all the rightful ways. I call the experience as a ‘sinful indulgence’.

Moving on to the main course, we had Bhindi palak ki bhurjee, Dal Makhani, and Tadkawali Dahi, which was another unique specialty of Tijouri. It is nothing but yoghurt mixed with various spices and thick gravy, but tasted really amazing. We had the other two dishes with stuffed roti, which enhanced the flavours to a whole new level. We also had Dum ka Murgh, which was cooked in a rich gravy consisting of cashewnuts and spices. It was a hearty meal to end the day with.

While almost full, the chef recommended two particular desserts – Masala Chai Crème brûlée and Boondi Paan Baked Yoghurt – both unique in its flavours of chai and paan. In the end, it became difficult to decide which one we liked the most. We wholeheartedly loved the combinations, and the name of the restaurant truly stands by what it tries to uphold – a ‘Tijouri’ full of timeless classics.

Cost for two: `2,000 approx