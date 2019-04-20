Doctors at Kidwai receive training in robotic surgery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology has conducted nearly 500 robotic surgeries on cancer patients since 2016. To mark the occasion, the hospital conducted workshops by South Korean surgical oncologist Dr Nam Kyu Kim who trained the young doctors through live demonstration of robotic surgery he had done on a cancer patient in Karnataka.

On the occasion, the principal secretary for medical education Jawaid Akhtar appreciated the performance of the hospital. In next couple of days, the institute will be completing 500 robotic surgeries.Dr Kim is a famous surgeon known for conducting robotic surgeries on more than 20,000 cancer patients since 2005.