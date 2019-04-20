Fare hikes no bar, Keralites head home for Easter, voting  

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Undeterred by the rocketing travel fares, Keralites in Bengaluru have been busy packing their bags to head to their hometowns to make the most of the next few days – celebrate the Easter weekend, and cast their vote on Tuesday.

The seats began filling up rapidly about a month ago, said Nithu Mohan, a 29-year-old business analyst who left the city for Thrissur on Thursday.

“I booked the tickets last month, realising that several of my friends were travelling the same week. I last visited my hometown during Christmas. Now I am getting five days at home and even a chance to vote with my family,” Mohan added.

Chinnu Vinod, who hails from Ernakulam, also shared a similar experience. “I booked my tickets a month ago just for Easter, but later came to know the election dates. I had to spend a lot to book the tickets since the prices were too high. But I am happy to visit home and take part in the polling,” said the 26-year-old public relations officer at a corporate company.

The ticket prices to Kerala have almost doubled and seats started filling up two months back, according to Bijeesh Vijayan, a ticket operator with Kallada Travels in the city. “One of the main reasons is people going home to celebrate Easter. They can also vote if they extend the visit by a couple of days. There could be a better voter turnout due to this,” he said, adding that the ticket prices have gone up to `3,000 for an AC semi-sleeper bus.

“Even if we bring in additional buses, the prices will increase. But customers are willing to shell out money at the last minute,” Bijeesh added.

The increase in bus fares has prompted many people like Tinoj Thomas, an HR executive, to drive to their home state. Thomas decided to drive all the way to Cochin with three friends. “This is much more economical since the cost will only go up to `8,000 in total. During these occasions, it is better to take the car if there are other members to join in,” he said.