Kacheguda Express coaches detach, split into 2

BENGALURU: Nearly 2,000 passengers on board the Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Kacheguda Superfast Express escaped a major mishap when two AC coaches uncoupled, splitting the train into two portions late Friday evening, near Channasandra railway station, nearly 14km from KSR Bengaluru City Station. All passengers escaped unhurt. Since the Baiyappanahalli-Channasandra stretch is a single line, four trains suffered major delays.

In an unprecedented incident, coaches B1 and B2 uncoupled totally with a major jerk at 7.06pm, and the tank of the bio-toilet in B1 completely caved in, bringing the train to a grinding halt, 46 minutes after leaving Bengaluru City. The train got separated, with eight bogies and the engine on one end, and 16 bogies on the other side. While the loco-pilot pressed the brakes of the front portion, an in-built automated braking system ensured the rear end of the train came to a halt.

The train got separated,

The 24-coach train, which was extended to depart from Mysuru from last month, left at 2.45pm and reached Bengaluru at 6.20pm. It crossed Cantonment and Baiyappanahalli without any hitch, and was approaching Channasandra Railway Station when the mishap occurred. Many senior railway officials admitted that they had never seen something like this happen in South Western Railway Zone.

A top official conceded that this was much more than a decoupling. “If it had been decoupling, it could have been attached easily. That happens sometimes. However, in this case, it looks like the entire coupling set gave way. The coaches can only be removed from the train and fully redone,” he said.Top railway officials were at a loss to explain what exactly happened, and if railway staff meant to take care of

train maintenance were responsible for it.

“An inquiry has been ordered into the incident. It is too premature to comment on it,” said Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru Railway Division, R S Saxena. Hundreds of passengers alighted from the train and were hanging around the tracks after dark, waiting for it to restart. The two halves of the trains were later steered to Baiyappanahalli and Channasandra stations for the damaged coaches to be removed, and new AC coaches to be attached at Baiyappanahalli, and was likely to restart its journey to Kacheguda well after midnight.

Trains affected

Departure

Mysuru-KSR-Kacheguda Express - likely to reach Kacheguda at 11.30 am on Saturday, instead of 5.30 am

Karnataka Express (KSR-New Delhi): Delayed departure by two hours

Udyan Express (KSR-Mumbai): Delayed by 55 minutes from KSR

Incoming trains

Vijayawada Passenger stopped at Channasandra at 5.10 pm

(not started till 11.10 pm)

HOW IT ALL HAPPENED

6.20 pm (Friday)

Mysuru-KSR-Kacheguda Superfast Express (Train no 12786) leaves KSR. Has a smooth run when crossing Bengaluru Cantonment and Baiyappanahalli and on way to Channasandra railway station

7.06 pm

Suffers a jerk as it nears the Channasandra station caused by uncoupling of two AC bogies B1 and B2. Grinds to a halt separated into two portions. Toilet of B1 caves in

7.30 pm

Relief van arrives. Clearing of tracks of debris by rly staffers and passengers

10.15 pm

Rear end of train taken to Baiyappanahalli station and passengers made to alight there. Train goes to the yard where the affected AC coach will be removed. The front end of the train will be taken to Channasandra where the other affected AC coach will be removed

Operations after 11 pm

Two new AC coaches being brought form KSR railway station to Baiyappanahalli. They will be attached to the rear end of the train. It will be taken to Channasandra and attached with the other half of the train

11.30 am (Saturday)

The entire train with 24 coaches expected to reach Kacheguda 6 hours later