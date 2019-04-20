Home Cities Bengaluru

Namma Metro unlikely to meet six-car deadline for 50 trains  

The September deadline specified by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for running 50 six-coach trains on its Phase I network is unlikely to be met. 

By S Lalitha
BENGALURU:  The September deadline specified by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for running 50 six-coach trains on its Phase I network is unlikely to be met. The integration of the existing three car trains with the new coaches and the numerous tests to be carried out before the trains hit the tracks are likely to delay the process. 

As on date, 11 six-car trains are being used by BMRCL during peak morning and evening hours. 
A senior official said, “The 10 trains on the East-West Corridor carry out 89 trips a day from Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road and back. The single train on the North-South Corridor runs six trips a day, from Nagasandra to Yelachanahalli and back.”In April, BMRCL launched three six-car trains and one or two six-car trains are likely to be launched by the end of this month. 

Even if five six-cars are inducted each month leading to September, it would still be able to launch only 36 of them. The daily average Metro ridership on a working day in its present 318 trips on both lines touches around 4 lakh. Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL, Y L Chavan said, “There is no significant increase in ridership because of introducing six-car trains. It has definitely created a lot of convenience for our passengers. 

According to a source, “BEML is on target to supply all the promised 50 car sets as per the original deadline of December 2019 fixed for it.”Asked about the jampacked trains and repeated complaints from commuters, another official pointed out that trains rarely run full during afternoon and after 9.30 pm. Public were still not utilising the six-car train efficiently, another official pointed out. “Having got used to travelling in three coaches, there is a lack of inclination to travel in the last coach.”

